JCPS elementary, middle school students head back to classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elementary and middle school students with Jefferson County Public Schools are heading back to the classrooms this morning.

Parents or guardians can expect buses to be running late as Kentucky’s largest school district had to close schools and extracurricular activities to address the school bus route issues.

The school district said parents or guardians can call 485-RIDE to reach a call center where staff can tell you where your child’s bus is.

JCPS high school students head back to classes on Monday.

