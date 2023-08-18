Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS sends transportation letter to bus drivers, compound staff laying out protocol

Buses
Buses(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools sent a transportation letter to bus drivers and compound staff, laying out protocols as the district prepares to fully resume classes by Monday.

The letter begins by thanking staff members for their service and commitment to JCPS.

“Every day, you transport more than 60,000 children, making learning possible in schools across our country,” the letter wrote.

After the apparent transportation issues that surfaced on the district’s first day back, JCPS said they have listened to feedback and created a better plan to support staff and students.

“Our goal is to improve our efficiency, minimize distractions, provide clear communication, and improve the conditions for you to focus on your job safely transporting our students,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to explain what drivers are to do if a child’s parent is not at a stop.

(Read the full letter below)

JCPS Transportation Letter
JCPS Transportation Letter(JCPS)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

Latest News

On Aug. 17, Jefferson County Public Schools buses delivered students to district schools for...
Principal pleased with morning bus runs as JCPS returns to school
OCS confirms incidents of students participating in threatening TikTok ‘challenge’
They returned on Friday after the school district had to address the school bus transportation...
JCPS elementary, middle school students head back to classrooms
JCPS elementary, middle school students head back to classrooms