JCPS sends transportation letter to bus drivers, compound staff laying out protocol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools sent a transportation letter to bus drivers and compound staff, laying out protocols as the district prepares to fully resume classes by Monday.

The letter begins by thanking staff members for their service and commitment to JCPS.

“Every day, you transport more than 60,000 children, making learning possible in schools across our country,” the letter wrote.

After the apparent transportation issues that surfaced on the district’s first day back, JCPS said they have listened to feedback and created a better plan to support staff and students.

“Our goal is to improve our efficiency, minimize distractions, provide clear communication, and improve the conditions for you to focus on your job safely transporting our students,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to explain what drivers are to do if a child’s parent is not at a stop.

(Read the full letter below)

JCPS Transportation Letter (JCPS)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.