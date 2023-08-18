Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students return back to classrooms

(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students with Jefferson County Public Schools are returning back to the classrooms this morning.

Parents and guardians can expect buses to be running late as Kentucky’s largest school district had to close schools and extracurricular activities to address the school bus route issues.

Livestream WAVE News Sunrise from now until 7 a.m. to see how the school bus transportation process for JCPS is going.

The WAVE Storm Tracking Team also has the latest on today’s forecast.

