Jeffersonville PD says man killed in officer-involved shooting was combat veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Jeffersonville Police Department said they are launching an investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Avia North Shore Apartments.

“I want to be clear, Chief of Police Kenny Kavanaugh and the entire Jeffersonville Police Department Administration support the actions of our officers that night,” Major Isaac Parker said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:13 p.m., JPD responded to a call for service regarding a burglary at the apartment complex.

Officers made contact with 65-year-old Richard Glass, who said someone broke into his apartment.

Parker said officers found numerous firearms inside the home and also said the interactions were “suspicious.”

Around 9:34 p.m., officers were called to respond to the same apartment complex. The caller requested a welfare check after they were approached by someone who said they were going back to prison.

Around 9:41 p.m., Glass called 911 and said a neighbor was hacking his phone, and that he had a gun. He requested police saying he did not want to use the weapon on the neighbor, Parker said.

Officers arrived and spoke with Glass through the door. Parker said Glass did not believe it was officers that were speaking to him.

Glass eventually became aggressive toward officers and said that someone was going to get shot.

A veteran lieutenant was eventually able to get in touch with an estranged, out-of-town family member of Glass, as well as the jurisdiction he was living in.

Police said that’s when they learned Glass was a combat veteran who suffered from a “chemical dependency.”

Shortly after 11 p.m., a neighbor called police and said they heard two shots fired. Officers moved to a position where they could see Glass, who was armed with a rifle, through the window of his apartment.

Glass later pointed the gun at officers and shot at them through the window. JPD Swat operators arrived shortly after.

Glass shot two more rounds through the window. Around 11:34 p.m., he told police a man was accidentally killed in the hallway, which police said was not true.

Two more shots were fired from inside the apartment.

When Glass pointed the gun out of the window again, he was shot by a JPD SWAT team member, officials said.

Lt. Sam Moss said an internal investigation will be completed to review the facts of the case and ensure the officers’ acts conform with department policy. ISP will conduct a criminal investigation.

(Watch the full conference below)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.