Jeffersonville police to provide update on recent officer-involved shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is holding an update on the officer-involved shooting that happened this week at Avia North Shore Apartments.

The suspect, 65-year-old Richard D. Glass, died from the shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

The Indiana State Police started investigating shortly after the shooting.

This update is scheduled to begin on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Watch it here live when it begins.

