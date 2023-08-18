Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police to provide update on recent officer-involved shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is holding an update on the officer-involved shooting that happened this week at Avia North Shore Apartments.

The suspect, 65-year-old Richard D. Glass, died from the shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

The Indiana State Police started investigating shortly after the shooting.

This update is scheduled to begin on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Watch it here live when it begins.

