Jeffersonville Police shares chain of events that led to officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department released more details about the shooting between officers and veteran Richard Glass at a press conference Friday.

Police said Glass died from a gunshot wound in his apartment after firing his gun out of his apartment window at Avia North Shore Apartments.

One of the most interesting things about this deadly police shooting is the timetable.

There was a five-hour period between the first 911 call and the time of Richard Glass’s death.

Glass actually made the first 911 call at 7:13 pm reporting a burglary.

When officers arrived, JPD said they found no suspects but Glass was acting strangely and had several firearms in his home. Glass then filed a burglary report after nothing came from their discussion.

Then at around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor called for a welfare check for a man who said he was going back to jail.

About 10 minutes later, JPD said that Glass called dispatch accusing a neighbor of hacking his phone and asked for law enforcement help because he didn’t want to use a gun on a neighbor.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly afterward and made contact with Glass from outside his apartment, but he didn’t believe they were officers and warned them he had a gun.

Just after 10 p.m., JPD said Glass called dispatch again and said that someone was going to get shot and said there were people claiming to be police in his hallway.

After about 15 minutes, officers left his hallway to de-escalate the situation.

JPD and neighbors reported multiple shots coming from Glass’s apartment window from around 11 p.m. to about 11:40 p.m.

At around 12:07 p.m., JPD said more shots were fired and then a member of JPD’s Observation and Precision Rifle team shot into the window where Glass fell out of view and was later pronounced dead.

JPD said they fully support the action of their officers.

“Every individual in proximity of the Avia North Shore Apartments was in grave danger due to the actions of Mr. Glass,” Jeffersonville Police Department’s Major Isaac Parker said. “The counteractions taken by our officers potentially preserved the lives of many.”

During the timeline of events at the Avia Apartments, JPD said they contacted an estranged relative of Glass who said he was a combat veteran who struggled with a chemical dependency.

JPD said this information helped them better assess the situation.

This type of training is what Veteran’s Club Founder Jeremy Harrell says is valuable in trying to preserve lives on both sides.

“Sometimes if the communication is clear, stuff like this can happen,” Harrell said. “Especially if someone is on some sort of substance or not in the right frame of thought.”

Harrell said addiction is common among veterans and wants them to know it’s not weak to ask for help.

“I can assure you that I would not be in the place that I am not had I not regularly gone to get therapy and make sure that I’m good to go,” Harrell said. “It’s like maintenance, right? And it just needs to be more normal and when that starts to be normal we start to see less and less of these incidents that we’re talking about today.”

Harrell said the Veteran’s Club has several resources for both veterans and first responders dealing with addiction or needing mental help, and they’re willing to help.

“I think through proper training and partners and partnering with organizations like us because we’re willing to work with any department and law enforcement agency to help them understand military culture a little better if they don’t already,” Harrell said. “So we always stand ready to do those things.”

There is still some uncertainty regarding Glass’s death.

During the press conference, Major Parker wouldn’t confirm that someone from his Observation and Precision Rifle Team shot and killed Glass, only that shots were fired at the window and Glass was no longer standing at the window and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Major Parker said that they’re waiting on a coroner report.

He also said they have collected and sent body-camera footage to Indiana State Police and that will be made available at a later date.

If you’d like to learn more about the Veteran’s Club and their resources you can check them out by clicking or tapping here.

See the full press conference below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.