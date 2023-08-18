LMPD investigating after teenager shot, in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot near South 26th Street and Virginia Avenue Thursday evening, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Virginia around 8 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot. She was taken to UofL Hospital and officials called her injuries life-threatening.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation due to her injuries. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.