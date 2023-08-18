Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man found stabbed in Russell neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has started investigating after a man was found stabbed in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police received a call on Friday around 2:30 a.m. about a reported stabbing near South 26th Street and West Chestnut Street.

A man was found in a parking lot with stab wounds. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital and died shortly after he got there.

Detectives are working to find a suspect. Anyone with information about what happened can can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

