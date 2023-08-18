LMPD will go back to investigating officer-involved shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The video of LMPD’s latest officer-involved shooting was released Thursday within 10 business days of the incident as the department announced new policy changes.

LMPD will now go back to being the lead investigative agency on all officer-involved shootings with some major changes and layers of oversight.

LMPD’s officer-involved investigations will now also be reviewed by a performance review board, Kentucky State Police and the Office of the Inspector General through a memorandum of understanding.

The case will also go to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

“The updates we’re announcing today are part of the ongoing work to ensure openness and accountability,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

The press conference also included the release of body camera video from the deadly shooting on Frankfort Avenue on August 3rd.

The case is the first worked under LMPD’s new policy. The release of the video came at the 10th business day after the incident.

Kentucky State Police had been leading those investigations since July 2020 at the request of former Mayor Greg Fischer for the sake of transparency.

The move came in the middle of criticism for his administration not releasing details in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

However, the opposite happened. KSP resorted to its own rules, releasing details, officer names and body camera video on its own timeline. Sometimes leaving the public with much less information in the days following the incident.

“The way we are able to ensure that the body cam footage is released within 10 business days is if LMPD has the lead role in the investigation,” Greenberg said. “And so in this age and time, all of us up here and everyone in our administration thinks transparency to the public is critically important.”

LMPD’s new chief said a new chief is in town.

“With new leadership, change often occurs in organizations as we assess how to best provide thorough investigations and timely information to the public,” LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

“These changes will not only improve efficiency of the investigation, but also it will ensure that there are third-party reviews and safeguards built into the process,” she stated.

The completed investigative files and raw body camera videos will be placed online for the public to see.

The cases will be investigated by the department’s Public Integrity Unit as a criminal investigation as well as the Professional Standards Unit for any policy violations.

