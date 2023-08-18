Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville bowling alley closing after more than 20 years in business

(MGN / Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bowling alley in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood will soon be closing its doors.

Fern Valley Strike & Spare, which was previously known as Pro Bowl 2, is closing on Labor Day after more than 20 years in business.

The bowling alley posted the announcement on its Facebook page. Below is what was written:

To our friends and family in the bowling community:

As we all know, change is inevitable. After coming to an agreement with the property owner on an extension of our lease but before the paperwork could be signed, the property owner had a change of heart and has sold the property out from underneath us. We have been instructed to vacate the premises and there’s nothing we can do.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after 22 years as Fern Valley Strike & Spare and several decades as Pro Bowl 2, we will shut the doors one final time on Labor Day.

It is not what the bowlers want and it is certainly not what we want but inevitable nonetheless. Thank you for many, many years of laughter, love, and support. We would love to see you all again before we have to close!! We will be reaching out to all of our scheduled events and leagues to discuss options moving forward. Please be patient with us as we work through the craziness.

We wish you all nothing but the best.

-Fern Valley Strike & Spare

Click here for more information from the bowling alley.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

Latest News

On Aug. 17, Jefferson County Public Schools buses delivered students to district schools for...
Principal pleased with morning bus runs as JCPS returns to school
The is the third annual KY State Fair vaccination pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway.
Those who get vaccine at Kentucky State Fair will receive unlimited ride wristband
I-71 North, South lane closures scheduled in Oldham County
OCS confirms incidents of students participating in threatening TikTok ‘challenge’