Louisville bowling alley closing after more than 20 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bowling alley in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood will soon be closing its doors.

Fern Valley Strike & Spare, which was previously known as Pro Bowl 2, is closing on Labor Day after more than 20 years in business.

The bowling alley posted the announcement on its Facebook page. Below is what was written:

To our friends and family in the bowling community:

As we all know, change is inevitable. After coming to an agreement with the property owner on an extension of our lease but before the paperwork could be signed, the property owner had a change of heart and has sold the property out from underneath us. We have been instructed to vacate the premises and there’s nothing we can do.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after 22 years as Fern Valley Strike & Spare and several decades as Pro Bowl 2, we will shut the doors one final time on Labor Day.

It is not what the bowlers want and it is certainly not what we want but inevitable nonetheless. Thank you for many, many years of laughter, love, and support. We would love to see you all again before we have to close!! We will be reaching out to all of our scheduled events and leagues to discuss options moving forward. Please be patient with us as we work through the craziness.

We wish you all nothing but the best.

-Fern Valley Strike & Spare

Click here for more information from the bowling alley.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.