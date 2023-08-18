Man arrested, accused of chaining woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man after a woman was chained to the floor in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police said 36-year-old Moises May was arrested and is facing several charges, including kidnapping.

May has been taken to LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit where he will be interviewed and then he will be taken to LMDC, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

