Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
Jeffersonville police to provide update on recent officer-involved shooting
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward