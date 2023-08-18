Overturned semi causing delays on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning commuters in Louisville may come across delays if they’re traveling on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

An overturned semi-trailer truck has caused the northbound lane to shut down on I-265 North at Westport Road (Mile Marker 32.4).

First responders are there right now and MetroSafe confirmed no one was hurt in the crash.

Drivers should avoid this part of the interstate if they’re able to since traffic is moving slowly.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.