Overturned semi causing delays on Gene Snyder Freeway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning commuters in Louisville may come across delays if they’re traveling on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

An overturned semi-trailer truck has caused the northbound lane to shut down on I-265 North at Westport Road (Mile Marker 32.4).

First responders are there right now and MetroSafe confirmed no one was hurt in the crash.

Drivers should avoid this part of the interstate if they’re able to since traffic is moving slowly.

