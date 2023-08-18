Person dead after shooting in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a shooting in Radcliff Thursday evening, according to Radcliff Chief of Police Colonel Jeffrey Cross.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Woodland Drive around 7:30 p.m., Cross said.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had died after being shot.

Cross said the investigation is still in its early stages and there are no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-4470.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.