Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pig Beach BBQ set to open at Waterfront Park

Pig Beach has transformed the former Doc’s Cantina Waterfront space at 1201 River Road.
Pig Beach has transformed the former Doc’s Cantina Waterfront space at 1201 River Road.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for the new Pig Beach BBQ restaurant at Waterfront Park has been announced.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, Aug. 31. Pig Beach has transformed the former Doc’s Cantina Waterfront space at 1201 River Road.

There will be enough seating for 500 people both indoors and outdoors. There are large patios overlooking the river and more than 40 TVs for game days. They will also have a grab-and-go area with a classic cafeteria-style line for carryout for people in a hurry.

Pig Beach BBQ started in Brooklyn and the menu includes sandwiches, burgers, ribs, hot dogs and more.

The restaurant is also looking for employees and hiring is underway now.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

Latest News

Voice mail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Hazy skies return briefly before next week’s heat wave
Buses
JCPS sends transportation letter to bus drivers, compound staff laying out protocol
UPDATE: One lane reopened on northbound Gene Snyder Freeway following semi crash