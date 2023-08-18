Pig Beach BBQ set to open at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for the new Pig Beach BBQ restaurant at Waterfront Park has been announced.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, Aug. 31. Pig Beach has transformed the former Doc’s Cantina Waterfront space at 1201 River Road.

There will be enough seating for 500 people both indoors and outdoors. There are large patios overlooking the river and more than 40 TVs for game days. They will also have a grab-and-go area with a classic cafeteria-style line for carryout for people in a hurry.

Pig Beach BBQ started in Brooklyn and the menu includes sandwiches, burgers, ribs, hot dogs and more.

The restaurant is also looking for employees and hiring is underway now.

