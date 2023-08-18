Contact Troubleshooters
Pro golfer ties Valhalla course record

Golfer Michael Block tied the course record at Valhalla Golf Club by shooting a 63 at nine under on Thursday.
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Golfer Michael Block tied the course record at Valhalla Golf Club by shooting a 63 at nine under on Thursday.

“Valhalla, number one, is not easy by any means,” Block said.

Block played in the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014.

He played a practice round at Valhalla Thursday afternoon and absolutely put on a show by matching the course record.

“The rough is down right now,” Block said. “The greens are probably two feet slower than they’ll be and a little softer due to the heat right now. It was very playable conditions, I had a great time, I had a great group, I had a great caddie, and all those things combined equaled a 63.”

During this year’s PGA Championship, Block put his name on the map when he scored a thrilling hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill during the final round.

Block finished tied for 15th in that tournament, the best for a club professional at the PGA Championship since Lonnie Nielsen in 1986 tied for 11th.

That finish earned Block an exemption into next year’s PGA Championship, along with some other tournaments on tour.

“Obviously, it’s a different course than I’m going to be playing next May in the PGA Championship in 2024,” Block said.

Block’s 63 tied the course record set by Jose Maria Olazabal at the 2000 PGA Championship.

