Self-checkout isn't coming to Trader Joe's any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the...
The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself. The data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout, saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

