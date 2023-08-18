UPDATE: One lane reopened on northbound Gene Snyder Freeway following semi crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Traffic is flowing once again on the Gene Snyder Freeway following a morning accident that sent a semi-trailer truck off the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Westport Road.

No one was injured in the crash, but emergency crews had to close the roadway to raise the rig and remove it from the scene.

I-265 North was reopened around 1:15 p.m., but a portion of the right lane near mile marker 32.4 remains closed while crews work to clean up any fluids spilled.

