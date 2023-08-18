Woman cut free after being chained to floor in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a known suspect after a video online showed police cutting a chain off the neck of a woman in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police said they were called to a home on Bolling Avenue around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after neighbors heard screams for help.

When officers arrived, they heard and saw a woman in distress from a second-story window. Police tried to force themselves through the front door, but it was barricaded. Officers were able to get a ladder and went in through the window.

Inside, they found a woman who was chained to the floor with a chain around her neck. Officials said officers ripped the chain from the floor and rescued the woman.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said the suspect currently is wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping.

