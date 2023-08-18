Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman cut free after being chained to floor in Park Hill neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a known suspect after a video online showed police cutting a chain off the neck of a woman in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police said they were called to a home on Bolling Avenue around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after neighbors heard screams for help.

When officers arrived, they heard and saw a woman in distress from a second-story window. Police tried to force themselves through the front door, but it was barricaded. Officers were able to get a ladder and went in through the window.

Inside, they found a woman who was chained to the floor with a chain around her neck. Officials said officers ripped the chain from the floor and rescued the woman.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said the suspect currently is wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Deadly early morning crash in Shively left dozens without power

Latest News

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Virginia around 8 p.m.
LMPD investigating after teenager shot, in critical condition
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather while you can!
Pro golfer ties Valhalla course record
Pro golfer ties Valhalla course record
Golfer Michael Block tied the course record at Valhalla Golf Club by shooting a 63 at nine...
Pro golfer ties Valhalla course record