18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old from Louisville is being charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said on June 26, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of South 26th Street and West Madison.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Samuel Crowder Jr. was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting. He was charged with one count of murder.

An arrest citation said Crowder, along with two co-defendants, shot at the victim several times.

Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

