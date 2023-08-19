20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 20-year-old that was killed in a double shooting that happened in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police said it happened Friday around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive.

Officers arrived and found two men outside that had been shot. Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is expected to survive his injuries. The other, identified as Jeron Miles, died at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.