20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting

3400 block of Prestwood Dr.
3400 block of Prestwood Dr.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 20-year-old that was killed in a double shooting that happened in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police said it happened Friday around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive.

Officers arrived and found two men outside that had been shot. Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is expected to survive his injuries. The other, identified as Jeron Miles, died at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

