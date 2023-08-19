40 Under 40 honorees help build house with Habitat for Humanity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Business First 40 Under 40 honorees took some time to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on Friday.

The publication announced this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees last month. The honorees class teamed up with the nonprofit to help build a home on John Little Street in the Sheppard Square neighborhood.

One of the honorees, Eric Huelsman, is also a board member for Habitat and was happy to have more volunteers out to help with the work.

“So as a member of the board, it’s really great to get the volunteers out here,” Huelsman said. “It’s such an important piece of what Habitat is and how it connects to the community. So, having the group out today is fantastic.”

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is among this year’s presenting sponsors of the 40 under 40 event that is set to happen in late September.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.