Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSON, Ky. (WAVE) - Grayson County police are investigating a crash that injured five teenagers Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. near the 2600 block of Peonia Road in Clarkson.

Early investigation revealed a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old was headed east on KY 88 when the truck left the road and struck a concrete culvert.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old riding in the bed of the truck and were ejected during the crash. Police said two 19-year-olds were sitting inside the cab of the truck.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital. Everyone else should survive their injuries.

Police said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash and that seatbelts were not being used.

GCSO deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clarkson Fire Department. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested, accused of chaining woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

Jeffersonville Police Department's Major Isaac Parker breaks down the events that led up to the...
Jeffersonville Police shares chain of events that led to officer-involved shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site