Coroner identifies man found stabbed to death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has started investigating after a man was found stabbed in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police received a call on Friday around 2:30 a.m. about a reported stabbing near South 26th Street and West Chestnut Street.

A man was found in a parking lot with stab wounds. He was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital and died shortly after he got there.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Antawane Wallace.

Detectives are working to find a suspect. Anyone with information about what happened can can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.