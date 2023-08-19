FORECAST: Hazy Saturday ahead of our big heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES

Smoke from the distant Canadian wildfires keeps us hazy and smoky today

Temperatures surge into the 90s on Sunday

We stay very hot and dry with the mid-90s through this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features hazy skies due to the distant Canadian wildfire smoke.

While temperatures overall will be warmer than yesterday’s, the wildfire smoke will help keep temperatures limited to the mid-80s.

Hazy skies stick around for tonight, before eventually exiting by early Sunday. This will leave overnight temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures begin to crank up Sunday as the first leg of our heatwave begins. Expect a sunshine-filled, humid, and hot end to the weekend with highs in the 90s.

Clear skies won’t cool us off too much Sunday night.

Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid-70s.

