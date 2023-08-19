Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hazy Saturday ahead of our big heat wave

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 19, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Smoke from the distant Canadian wildfires keeps us hazy and smoky today
  • Temperatures surge into the 90s on Sunday
  • We stay very hot and dry with the mid-90s through this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features hazy skies due to the distant Canadian wildfire smoke.

While temperatures overall will be warmer than yesterday’s, the wildfire smoke will help keep temperatures limited to the mid-80s.

Hazy skies stick around for tonight, before eventually exiting by early Sunday. This will leave overnight temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures begin to crank up Sunday as the first leg of our heatwave begins. Expect a sunshine-filled, humid, and hot end to the weekend with highs in the 90s.

Clear skies won’t cool us off too much Sunday night.

Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 19, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 19, 2023

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested, accused of chaining woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 19, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 19, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/17
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 8/16
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 8/15