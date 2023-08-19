Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sweltering temperatures for Sunday kicks off our heat wave

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures climb into the low and mid-90s for the second half of the weekend
  • Mid to upper 90s by the end of the week
  • A possible break from the heat by next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today kicks off the first day of our heat wave that’s set to extend through this week.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s once we factor in the high humidity levels.

Clear skies won’t cool us off too much Sunday night. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid-70s.

The heat continues to build into the region on Monday, with temperatures well into the 90s for highs.

Once we factor in the humidity values, our heat index could near or surpass the 100° mark. An Excessive Heat Watch begins at 1 p.m.

Monday night brings warm and muggy temperatures, with lows in the 70s. We stay dry overnight with a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

