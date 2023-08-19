Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS dropped off its last student at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, which is comparable to the first day of school in 2022, according to a release.

School officials said there were only 17 students left on buses at 7:15 p.m.

“Our bus drivers and staff did a phenomenal job getting tens of thousands of students safely to and from school today,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said. “The short-term adjustments we put in place were successful and we continue to work on more substantial, long-term solutions. I’m pleased with the effort and look forward to welcoming our high school students back on Monday.

JCPS made multiple short-term fixes so that transportation goes smoother than it did on Wednesday, the original first day of school, according to the release. Those fixes include the following:

  • Contracting with Miller Transportation for 20 more school buses and drivers
  • Adding more employees for the 485-RIDE hotline
  • Having cans and other vehicles to take kids home who got on a wrong bus
  • Adding an app that allows JCPS employees to know where buses were during their routes so that late arrivals can be identified and parents notified
  • Having more staff at bus compounds to help with communication

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area

Latest News

Bus tracking options for JCPS parents
The line of cars started forming at Noe Middle School more than an hour and a half before...
Extra long lines at pickup lanes as JCPS parents avoid putting students on buses
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child
The line of cars started forming at Noe Middle School more than an hour and a half before...
Extra long lines at pickup lanes as JCPS parents avoid putting students on buses