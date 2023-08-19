JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS dropped off its last student at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, which is comparable to the first day of school in 2022, according to a release.
School officials said there were only 17 students left on buses at 7:15 p.m.
“Our bus drivers and staff did a phenomenal job getting tens of thousands of students safely to and from school today,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said. “The short-term adjustments we put in place were successful and we continue to work on more substantial, long-term solutions. I’m pleased with the effort and look forward to welcoming our high school students back on Monday.
JCPS made multiple short-term fixes so that transportation goes smoother than it did on Wednesday, the original first day of school, according to the release. Those fixes include the following:
- Contracting with Miller Transportation for 20 more school buses and drivers
- Adding more employees for the 485-RIDE hotline
- Having cans and other vehicles to take kids home who got on a wrong bus
- Adding an app that allows JCPS employees to know where buses were during their routes so that late arrivals can be identified and parents notified
- Having more staff at bus compounds to help with communication
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.