LMPD searching for suspect involved in deadly-hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Poplar Level Road Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road at Indian Trail.

Early investigation revealed a man was crossing Poplar Level Road when he was struck by a car.

The car fled the scene before police could arrive. Police said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

If anyone was in the area at that time and may have witnessed this incident, call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

