Man arrested in connection to shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Friday and charged in connection to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on June 26, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 26th and West Madison Streets around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Ellis said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged 18-year-old Samuel L. Crowder Jr., according to a release. Crowder is charged with one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.