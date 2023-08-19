Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Russell neighborhood

(Storyblocks)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Friday and charged in connection to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on June 26, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 26th and West Madison Streets around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Ellis said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged 18-year-old Samuel L. Crowder Jr., according to a release. Crowder is charged with one count of murder.

