Man taken to hosptial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Place Bleu. While investigating, police learned the victim arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital by private means. He is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online  LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

