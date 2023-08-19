Man taken to hosptial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Place Bleu. While investigating, police learned the victim arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital by private means. He is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

