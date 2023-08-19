Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.

A department supervisor on patrol approached the man who was blocking traffic at an intersection about 8 p.m. Friday on the city’s southwest side, Police Chief James White told reporters.

The man had a coat in one hand and then pointed the gun at the officer who fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered, White said. The shooting was under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
OCS confirms incidents of students participating in threatening TikTok ‘challenge’
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested, accused of chaining woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse