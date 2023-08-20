All lanes blocked on I-264 West near 3rd Street due to serious crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West near 3rd Street after a serious crash.

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:10 p.m. and said at least three cars are involved.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-264 West at MM 10.6 approaching 3rd Street in Jefferson County. All lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route. #KnowBeforeYouGo @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/PdkBViJdFa — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 20, 2023

LMPD said the roadway is going to be blocked for some time. There is traffic in the eastbound lanes as well.

Police said if people are trying to go to the Kentucky State Fair and are using the Watterson westbound, drivers should consider using surface streets.

