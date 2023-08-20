Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

All lanes blocked on I-264 West near 3rd Street due to serious crash

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West near 3rd Street after a serious crash.

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:10 p.m. and said at least three cars are involved.

(Story continues below)

LMPD said the roadway is going to be blocked for some time. There is traffic in the eastbound lanes as well.

Police said if people are trying to go to the Kentucky State Fair and are using the Watterson westbound, drivers should consider using surface streets.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
3400 block of Prestwood Dr.
20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

UPDATE: One lane reopened on northbound Gene Snyder Freeway following semi crash
I-71 North, South lane closures scheduled in Oldham County
UPDATE: I-65 crashes in Bullitt County cleared
LMPD provides information on road closures for Kentucky State Fair