All lanes reopen on I-264 West near 3rd Street after serious crash
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near 3rd Street have reopened after a serious crash.
LMPD reported the crash around 3:10 p.m. According to TRIMARC, at least three cars were involved.
LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: ALL LANES OF I264 WEST BOUND AT 3RD ST HAVE REOPENED FOR REGULAR TRAFFIC— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) August 20, 2023
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
