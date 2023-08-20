Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baptist Health La Grange employees growing produce on-site to address food insecurity

Tomatoes
Tomatoes(WYMT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of Baptist Health La Grange employees are volunteering their time to grow fresh produce at the hospital garden in an effort to address food insecurity.

Baptist Health La Grange is helping people in Oldham, Henry, and Trimble County have access to fruits and vegetables by tending a large garden in the hospital’s courtyard known as the Genesis Garden.

The Genesis Garden was started in 2014 with a grant and donations from the hospital’s medical staff and includes seasonal favorites such as root vegetables, leafy greens, cucumbers, zucchini, tomatoes, and a variety of herbs.

Lisa Houle, director of respiratory care at Baptist Health La Grange, led the project this year. She said it has been rewarding to see the impact the produce has on patients.

“We’ve had several staff members identify needs of patients and come to me, and we’ve gone out that morning and harvested, providing something for those patients to take home, and they’re all smiles when they get it,” Houle said.

More than 400 pounds of fresh produce has been donated to those in need so far this summer.

The release said the food is given directly to patients with an identified need or distributed through the Hope Health Clinic, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost healthcare to patients with no insurance or deductibles they cannot afford.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
3400 block of Prestwood Dr.
20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

Future Healers
Vanderbilt University Medical Center reps coming to Future Healers Surgery Olympics
High school football
Week 1: High School Football scores from August 19
Parents of JCPS students still question transportation plan
Parents of JCPS students still question transportation plan
Fatal crash
Moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard