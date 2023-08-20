Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Dangerous heat dominates this week's forecast

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Thursday night
  • Air Quality Alert in place through tonight
  • Highs near 100° by Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer heat ramps up today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as highs max out in the mid-90s. With the heat index near 105° this afternoon, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings are in place. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect. Temperatures remain warm overnight, only falling into the 70s for lows beneath partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the heat continues to dominate the forecast. Expect highs in the mid-90s with heat indices near 105°, especially west of I-65. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings remain in place. Tomorrow night will be warm and muggy. Lows will return to the 70s as we keep our skies clear.

Our sunny & dry weather will help temperatures soar to near 100° by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

