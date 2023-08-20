FORECAST: This week’s heat wave triggers Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings

WEATHER HEADLINES

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH/WARNING: Monday 1 pm - Thursday 11 pm

Temperatures will soar well into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indices near 100°+

The only signs of relief from the heat could arrive in time for next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies won’t cool us off too much Sunday night.

We remain warm and muggy, with tonight’s lows only falling into the low to mid-70s.

The heat continues to build into the region on Monday, with temperatures well into the 90s for highs.

Once we factor in the humidity values, our heat index will climb into the low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 1 p.m.

The unseasonably warm weather continues on Monday night. Lows will fall into the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures Tuesday will continue to climb. Expect highs well into the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies.

Our feels like temperature will once again be in the 100°+ range. Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and limit your time outdoors if possible.

