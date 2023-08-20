Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: This week’s heat wave triggers Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH/WARNING: Monday 1 pm - Thursday 11 pm
  • Temperatures will soar well into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indices near 100°+
  • The only signs of relief from the heat could arrive in time for next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies won’t cool us off too much Sunday night.

We remain warm and muggy, with tonight’s lows only falling into the low to mid-70s.

The heat continues to build into the region on Monday, with temperatures well into the 90s for highs.

Once we factor in the humidity values, our heat index will climb into the low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 1 p.m.

The unseasonably warm weather continues on Monday night. Lows will fall into the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures Tuesday will continue to climb. Expect highs well into the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies.

Our feels like temperature will once again be in the 100°+ range. Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
3400 block of Prestwood Dr.
20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 20, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/17
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 8/16
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 8/15