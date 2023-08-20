Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

Sgt. Matt Sudduth with KSP said around 6:15 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot on the Midway after a firearm was accidentally charged by her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Sudduth said the man was carrying a concealed handgun in the waistband of his pants, unsecured.

“The firearm became dislodged and as the boyfriend was attempting to regain control of the handgun, it discharged a single round, striking his girlfriend in the foot,” KSP said.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police arrested the boyfriend and charged him with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

KSP said they were nearby when the incident happened and were able to ensure there was no further threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

Fatal crash
Moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
LMPD searching for suspect involved in deadly-hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
Man taken to hosptial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County