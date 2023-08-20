Louisville Save A Lot stores donate more than 7K cans of food to Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot stores across Louisville came together to make a generous donation of canned goods to the Kentucky State Fair.

Store owners worked together with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to donate 300 cases of Pickwell Farms canned vegetables.

“It’s no secret that the Kute family loves Louisville. Our stores have been operating here in our hometown for 70 years,” said Jenny Kute, Save A Lot store owner. “Supporting the fair through this donation is a great opportunity to showcase the brand in a fun way and, most importantly, to make a positive impact for people in the area. We can’t wait to see the sculpture come to life.”

The 7,200 cans of food will be used to create a silo and barn sculpture that will be on display in the West Hall of the Department of Agriculture booth during the Kentucky State Fair, which runs Aug. 17 through Aug. 27, the release said.

“We are so honored to be participating in this year’s Kentucky State Fair,” Save A Lot store owner Mike Welch said. “As Save A Lot owners in Louisville, we pride ourselves on doing what we can to improve the communities where our stores operate. So when we were approached about this opportunity, we knew we had to participate.”

All 7,200 cans will be donated to various Louisville charities after the fair concludes.

“Our Louisville store owners are all first-class operators,” said Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Save A Lot. “They understand what it means to have their stores embedded in the fabric of their hometown. The fact that they chose to work together to collectively donate more than 7,000 cans of food to the Louisville community continues to showcase why we’re so proud to have them as part of the Save A Lot network.”

