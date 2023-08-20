Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Save A Lot stores donate more than 7K cans of food to Kentucky State Fair

Louisville Save A Lot donates 7,200 cans of food to Kentucky State Fair
Louisville Save A Lot donates 7,200 cans of food to Kentucky State Fair(Save A Lot)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot stores across Louisville came together to make a generous donation of canned goods to the Kentucky State Fair.

Store owners worked together with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to donate 300 cases of Pickwell Farms canned vegetables.

“It’s no secret that the Kute family loves Louisville. Our stores have been operating here in our hometown for 70 years,” said Jenny Kute, Save A Lot store owner. “Supporting the fair through this donation is a great opportunity to showcase the brand in a fun way and, most importantly, to make a positive impact for people in the area. We can’t wait to see the sculpture come to life.”

The 7,200 cans of food will be used to create a silo and barn sculpture that will be on display in the West Hall of the Department of Agriculture booth during the Kentucky State Fair, which runs Aug. 17 through Aug. 27, the release said.

“We are so honored to be participating in this year’s Kentucky State Fair,” Save A Lot store owner Mike Welch said. “As Save A Lot owners in Louisville, we pride ourselves on doing what we can to improve the communities where our stores operate. So when we were approached about this opportunity, we knew we had to participate.”

All 7,200 cans will be donated to various Louisville charities after the fair concludes.

“Our Louisville store owners are all first-class operators,” said Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Save A Lot. “They understand what it means to have their stores embedded in the fabric of their hometown. The fact that they chose to work together to collectively donate more than 7,000 cans of food to the Louisville community continues to showcase why we’re so proud to have them as part of the Save A Lot network.”

To learn more about Save A Lot and its focus to give neighborhood access to fresh food options, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS makes improvements on bus transportation
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
3400 block of Prestwood Dr.
20-year-old identified as homicide victim in Newburg double shooting
Voicemail to parents warns of late bus stop arrival for 5-year-old child

Latest News

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West near 3rd Street due to serious crash
Four Pegs
‘Slow down on Goss’: Car frivers into Four Pegs Smokehouse in Germantown
Tomatoes
Baptist Health La Grange employees growing produce on-site to address food insecurity
Future Healers
Vanderbilt University Medical Center reps coming to Future Healers Surgery Olympics