Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a car on I-264 West near the 3rd Street exit ramp.

Louisville police said around 3 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a crash.

Early investigation revealed a man had pulled over to the shoulder of the road and had gotten out of the car.

While he was getting back in, he was hit by a car. Police said the driver stopped, called for help and stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

All lanes on I-264 West near 3rd Street have reopened since the crash.

