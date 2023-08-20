Man taken to hospital after shooting on Matthews Road
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting on Matthews Road.
Louisville police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Matthews Road.
Officers arrived and found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
