Man taken to hospital after shooting on Matthews Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting on Matthews Road.

Louisville police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Matthews Road.

Officers arrived and found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

