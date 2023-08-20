Moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the driver of a moped was killed in a crash Saturday night on Taylor Boulevard.
Louisville police said around 8:50 p.m., they received a report of a crash in the 3800 block of Taylor Blvd near I-264.
Officers said the moped was traveling south on Taylor Blvd. and hit a car traveling north that was in the process of making a left turn.
The driver of the moped was brought to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
