‘Slow down on Goss’: Car drives into Four Pegs Smokehouse in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a popular barbecue restaurant in the Germantown neighborhood Sunday.

Aaron Ellis with LMPD said the crash happened 12:30 a.m. at Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar on Goss Avenue and Spratt Street.

Officers arrived and found a car crashed into the front façade of the building. The driver told officers he was not hurt.

The driver was cited for not having registration and failure to maintain insurance.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Four Pegs shared a photo of the crash to their social media, saying they got “Magbarred.”

“Fortunately, no one was hurt badly,” the post read. “Driver may have been uninsured. Shifted our façade over, so we can’t open the front door. We will be open for brunch today using the side door on Spratt St, and close after to figure out how to get the front door open. Please slow down on Goss y’all!

(Story continues after photo)

Four Pegs still welcomed patrons on Sunday for brunch.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.