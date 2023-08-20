Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UK students prepare for the start of classes

The University of Kentucky is welcoming the largest freshman class in the school’s history.
UK students prepare for the start of classes
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 30,000 University of Kentucky students are preparing for their first day of classes Monday. Students just finished moving into the university’s 19 residence halls on Wednesday. Among those moving in were nearly 7,000 new students.

The incoming class in fall of 2022 broke the record for the largest incoming class. School officials say this years freshman class has broken that record again. The large class is made up of a lot of eager freshman, including Lily Miles.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to start classes. I’m really excited for like my physics class and stuff. I think it’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited to start college. I loved high school and I just really love learning,” said Miles.

Miles and her friend Grace Yi are spending their Sunday walking the route of their classes to make sure they’re prepared for their first day.

“I mean my classes are technically at a reasonable time but I didn’t really notice it until I looked at it a couple of days ago, I have one class that’s like ten minutes apart from the others, but actually it’s an 18 minute walk. I don’t know how I’m doing that yet but I’m figuring it out,” said Yi.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
Fatal crash
Moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
LMPD searching for suspect involved in deadly-hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes impacting Monday morning commute
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Dangerous heat dominates this week’s forecast
JCPS K-12 students back in school
Parents and guardians are asked by the school district to be patient as buses get to each stop.
JCPS school buses still expected to be late on routes
Touchdown Friday Night 2023 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week