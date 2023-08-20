Vanderbilt University Medical Center reps coming to Future Healers Surgery Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center and School of Medicine representatives with federal partners from the Nashville ATF are coming to Louisville to observe the Future Healers Surgery Olympics.

The Surgery Olympics is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at UofL Hospital. Community partner Stronger Than My Father also plans to attend.

Vanderbilt will watch the Future Healers tackle medical stations covering a different medical task or issue that day, the release said.

The event will allow for further discussion about the expansion of the program in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will also be continued planning for Vanderbilt to reach their goal of kicking off their version of the program, ‘Future is Now Nashville’, which is now part of the Future Healers network.

“Who would have believed when we launched this wonderful kiddos medical program in July 2021 that two years and some change later, one of the most prestigious medical centers in the United States and the world with its partners would have taken such a strong interest in our example to impact kids by allowing them to be educated and have fun learning about the health sciences for their continued growth,” Executive Director Chris 2X said.

For more information about Future Healers, click or tap here.

