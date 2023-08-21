Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins police said were abducted in Livonia, part of metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified women.

The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.
The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.(Michigan State Police)

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows and a Michigan license plate number of EHD1130.

Montana and Matthew are described as Black and believed to be only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger...
The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.(Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
Fatal crash
Moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
LMPD searching for suspect involved in deadly-hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
JCPS K-12 students heading back to class; no injuries after 4 school buses crash on routes
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes impacting Monday morning commute