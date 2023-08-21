Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Comparing KDE guidelines with JCPS bus concerns

This school year, Jefferson County Public Schools changed its start times, bus routes, and many...
This school year, Jefferson County Public Schools changed its start times, bus routes, and many of its stops. The changes have led to many questions and concerns from parents.(Source: Chris Stowe, WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With all of the Jefferson County Public Schools bus issues, some parents are wondering why the Kentucky Department of Education isn’t stepping in. The truth is JCPS is not breaking some of its transportation guidelines.

This school year, JCPS changed its start times, bus routes, and many of its stops. One of the most frequent complaints is that kids are being dropped off alone, without an adult at the bus stop.

“I had no idea that my first and third graders would be left alone at their bus stop if I wasn’t there,” said Cara Manry, mother of two JCPS students.

KDE says, “If your district requires a person to be at the bus stop to pick up the child, that’s the parent’s responsibility.” It’s JCPS policy kindergarteners cannot be dropped off without an adult present without written consent, but students of all other ages can. JCPS says parents should arrive at the bus stop at least 15 minutes early.

“You know parents are working and not everyone is able to be at the bus stop, especially if there are early or late,” said Berkely Collins, mother of two JCPS students. “I don’t understand. I get it there are trying to put it back on the parents, but we have also put our kids in the trust that they are going to have bus transportation.”

Other concerns parents share are about the distances and paths students have to take to the bus. State law does not require a parent to be able to see their child’s bus stop from the house and students may be assigned a bus up to a mile away. KDE says Bus stops are determined by each district and are supposed to take into consideration many safety aspects. On the JCPS bus finder, there’s a warning for parents.

“They are right there stating these bus stops are not safe,” said Theresa Fields, grandparent of two JCPS students. “I thought JCPS was about kids and safety, but it’s right out there.”

JCPS says, “The warning is a reminder that the burden is on the parent to make sure their child gets to the stop that has been assigned within the safety parameters we follow.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
JCPS confirms no injuries after 4 school buses crash welcoming all students back
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard

Latest News

A large majority of Jefferson County Public Schools buses are not air conditioned.
JCPS plans for heat wave
JCPS confirms no injuries after 4 school buses crash welcoming all students back
There were no injuries reported after four JCPS school buses that crashed during the morning...
K-12 JCPS students return to class
Parents and guardians are asked by the school district to be patient as buses get to each stop.
JCPS school buses still expected to be late on routes