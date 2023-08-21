Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Amari McClung, 19
KSP says woman taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Kentucky State Fair
JCPS confirms no injuries after 4 school buses crash welcoming all students back
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard

Latest News

FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty
State Patrol said the semitrailer then went off the overpass bridge and began to roll, finally...
Dog lone survivor of horrific rollover crash that killed truck driver, other dog
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case
Airlines are recovering after a historic storm cancelled thousands of flights. (CNN, KCAL,...
West Coast storm impacts air travel
Burham, who was the subject of a manhunt in two states after his escape from a northern...
Man faces more charges in kidnapping, prison escape that led to manhunt