FORECAST: Getting hotter as the week wears on

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Thursday night
  • Air Quality Alert in place through tonight
  • Highs near 100° by Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and hot afternoon ahead with highs into the 90s with the heat index pushing 100 degrees at times. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for the Louisville Metro as well.

Temperatures remain warm overnight, only falling into the 70s for lows beneath partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the heat continues to dominate the forecast. Expect highs in the mid-90s with heat indices near 105°, especially west of I-65. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings remain in place.

Tomorrow night will be warm and muggy. Lows will return to the 70s as we keep our skies clear.

Our sunny & dry weather will help temperatures soar to near 100° by the end of the workweek.

