Interstate crashes impacting Monday morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some interstate crashes in Louisville impacting the Monday morning commute.

Below are the following crashes reported by TRIMARC:

-All lanes blocked at the I-264 East Ramp to Bank Street

-Left lane blocked on I-265 North at Taylorsville Road (Mile Marker 22.6)

-Right shoulder blocked on I-264 West at Newburg Road (Mile Marker 14.3)

-Right shoulder blocked on I-64 East in the Gilliland Road area (Mile Marker 21.4)

All of these crashes have delays of more than an hour.

JCPS school buses are also out picking up students. There was a school bus involved in an accident earlier this morning. Click here for more information on that.

