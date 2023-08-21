Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day

There were no injuries reported after four JCPS school buses that crashed during the morning route.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools welcomed students of all grade levels back on Monday.

This is the first day of implementing the adjusted transportation plan for all students since Aug. 9.

Middle and elementary school students returned to class on Friday, while high school students made their return Monday.

JCPS had to cancel classes and extracurriculars after the first day to address the school bus transportation issues. The school district has been working to address these issues, but officials said parents and guardians can still expect school buses to be late.

“Parents should still expect their kids to be home later than what is on their timesheet, so buses will be running late,” JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said. “Just be patient. I think based on our experience on Friday that all the bus drivers know their routes now, or they should know their routes now. I think things will go smoothly, hopefully. But again, they’re going to be running late when you have fewer bus drivers driving longer routes with more bus stops. The bottom line is there’s going to be some running late.”

On their first day welcoming all students back in over 10 days, Louisville police reported five crashes involving JCPS buses.

JCPS and LMPD confirmed there were no injuries reported from any of the crashes.

The first crash happened at 6:36 a.m. on Holbart Court and Estate Drive. LMPD said there was one student on the bus.

A few minutes later at 6:52 a.m., another crash involving bus #1306 happened on Blankenbaker Lane and Clarkwood Road. LMPD said there were seven students on the bus.

The third crash happened at 7:03 a.m. on Six Mile Lane and Bardstown Road, involving bus #1855. There were 31 students on the bus when the crash happened.

LMPD said the fourth crash happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of Chenoweth Run Road. Only one student on the bus.

The fifth crash happened around 5:05 p.m. on Shelbyville Road and Eastwood Cut Off Road involving bus #1912. LMPD said two other cars were involved. LMPD said there were three students on the bus.

Kentucky’s largest school district has around 96,000 K-12 students and around 26,000 of them are JCPS high school students. There are around 65,000 of them reportedly riding JCPS school buses.

Waggener High School saw improvement Monday morning in getting students to campus.

“Last Wednesday, we had all buses in by first period,” Waggener High School Principal Sarah Hitchings said. “Things got a little dicey towards the end of first period. We had all schedules sorted by first period, so as principal, I was hoping the bus would get here and I wouldn’t have to hold first-period classes. We had three of our buses actually arrive from like 9:15-9:20 on day one, so the fact again that we had everybody but one in at 8:50 today is an improvement.”

JCPS Early Childhood Development was scheduled to start Wednesday, August 23, but this has been delayed at least two weeks, according to an announcement.

With high temperatures forecasted for the week, Hebert said to stay hydrated since it’s going to be hot outside and most of the school buses don’t have air conditioning.

(Back to school updates attached below)

Parents and guardians are asked by the school district to be patient as buses get to each stop.
High school students returned on Monday.
Elementary and middle school students returned on Thursday.

